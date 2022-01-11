Poolie Podcast: Our Hartlepool United team return with verdict on double January swoop and Bolton and Blackpool cup success
Our Hartlepool United team return with the latest Poolie Podcast - with plenty on the agenda.
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 2:03 pm
Richard Mennear is joined by Joe Ramage and the pair discuss the signings of Jake Hull and Marcus Carver as Pools make their first January signings.
We also reflect on a big week of cup wins over Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool ahead of the return to League Two action.
To listen, simply click the links below or search for ‘Poolie Podcast’ from wherever you get your podcasts from.