Poolie Podcast: View from The Vic – big departure at Hartlepool United and a look ahead to Walsall clash
Our Hartlepool United podcast ‘Poolie Podcast: View from The Vic’ returns with episode 14 and we have plenty to discuss from the opening weeks of the League Two season.
Our Hartlepool United podcast aims to bring you further insight, analysis and interviews from Victoria Park.
Poolie Podcast: View from The Vic will feature our HUFC writer Dominic Scurr every week alongside fans discussing the big talking points from Clarence Road as Pools get used to life back in League Two.
The podcast, links below, will be out each week as part of our extensive and unrivalled coverage of the club.
This week sees Dom joined by our football clubs editor Richard Mennear and fan Stephen Lock to discuss the club’s start to the season, the latest club news plus a look ahead to Saturday’s upcoming League Two home fixture against Walsall (3pm kick-off).
If you fancy being on our new podcast in the coming weeks, please email [email protected] and we’ll look to get you on!
Google Podcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy81M2IyNzFlYy9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==