Poolie Podcast: View from The Vic – Dave Challinor's contract, new board members and the latest team and injury news ahead of Stevenage
Our Hartlepool United podcast ‘Poolie Podcast: View from The Vic’ returns with episode 18 as we discuss Dave Challinor’s new contract and more.
This week's Poolie Podcast sees Dom Scurr joined by our football clubs editor Richard Mennear to discuss Dave Challinor's new contract, the appointment of new board members and the latest team and injury news ahead of Saturday's trip to Stevenage (3pm kick-off).
