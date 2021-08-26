Poolie Podcast: View from The Vic – departures and arrivals at Hartlepool United, transfer latest and Carlisle United preview

Our Hartlepool United podcast aims to bring you further insight, analysis and interviews from Victoria Park.

Poolie Podcast: View from The Vic will feature our HUFC writer Dominic Scurr every week alongside fans discussing the big talking points from Clarence Road as Pools get used to life back in League Two.

The podcast, links below, will be out each week as part of our extensive and unrivalled coverage of the club.

This week sees Dom joined by our football clubs editor Richard Mennear and fan Luke Marsh to discuss the recent departure of Ian ‘Buster’ Gallagher and arrival of new COO Stephen Hobin at Pools as well as look ahead to Saturday’s big match against Carlisle United (3pm kick-off).

