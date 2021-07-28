Poolie Podcast: View from The Vic – reaction to Hartlepool United's frustrating pre-season and transfer business
Our Hartlepool United podcast ‘Poolie Podcast: View from The Vic’ returns with episode 12 and we have plenty to discuss surrounding the club's pre-season campaign.
Our Hartlepool United podcast aims to bring you further insight, analysis and interviews from Victoria Park.
Poolie Podcast: View from The Vic will feature our HUFC writer Dominic Scurr every week alongside fans discussing the big talking points from Clarence Road as Pools get used to life back in League Two.
The podcast, links below, will be out each week as part of our extensive and unrivalled coverage of the club.
This week sees Dom joined by our Hartlepool Mail football writer Joe Nicholson to discuss the club’s frustration pre-seaosn so far plus the ongoing preparations ahead of the 2021-22 League Two campaign.
If you fancy being on our new podcast in the coming weeks, please email [email protected] and we’ll look to get you on!
Google Podcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy81M2IyNzFlYy9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==