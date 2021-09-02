Poolie Podcast: View from The Vic – verdict of Hartlepool United's transfer window and a look ahead to Tranmere Rovers
Our Hartlepool United podcast ‘Poolie Podcast: View from The Vic’ returns with episode 16 and we have plenty to discuss following the end of the summer transfer window.
Our Hartlepool United podcast aims to bring you further insight, analysis and interviews from Victoria Park.
Poolie Podcast: View from The Vic will feature our HUFC writer Dominic Scurr every week alongside fans discussing the big talking points from Clarence Road as Pools get used to life back in League Two.
The podcast, links below, will be out each week as part of our extensive and unrivalled coverage of the club.
This week sees Dom joined by our football clubs editor Richard Mennear and supporter Mark Carroll to discuss the club’s transfer business this summer, recent results against Carlisle United and look ahead to Saturday’s big match against Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park (3pm kick-off).
