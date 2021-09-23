Poolie Podcast: View from The Vic – verdict on Pools' strikers, new COO and Dave Challinor's contract latest ahead of Exeter City
Our Hartlepool United podcast ‘Poolie Podcast: View from The Vic’ returns with episode 17 as we discuss the latest developments at the club.
Our Hartlepool United podcast aims to bring you further insight, analysis and interviews from Victoria Park.
Poolie Podcast: View from The Vic will feature our HUFC writer Dominic Scurr every week alongside fans discussing the big talking points from Clarence Road as Pools get used to life back in League Two.
The podcast, links below, will be out each week as part of our extensive and unrivalled coverage of the club.
This week sees Dom joined by our football clubs editor Richard Mennear to discuss the club’s latest transfer business, the goalless draw at Oldham Athletic, new chief operations officer Stephen Hobin’s first media interviews, Dave Challinor’s contract and look ahead to Saturday’s big match against Exeter City at Victoria Park (3pm kick-off).
If you fancy being on our new podcast in the coming weeks, please email [email protected] and we’ll look to get you on!
Google Podcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy81M2IyNzFlYy9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==