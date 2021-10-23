Dave Challinor’s side found themselves 2-0 behind at the interval but three goals in seven second half minutes flipped the game on its head as Pools maintained their remarkable home record in 2021.

David Ferguson gave Pools a lifeline with an excellent first time strike low into the bottom corner before Mark Cullen grabbed his third goal of the week with a glancing header to level the scores a minute later.

And Challinor’s side completed the turnaround five minutes later through Matty Daly’s stunning curling effort beating the outstretched Mark Oxley.

Hartlepool fans celebrate stunning comeback against Harrogate Town (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And Pools supporters, who celebrated their first away win of the season in midweek, took to social media to acknowledge the win after the game.

@SignaturexI: OH MY DAYS UTP

@JMRphin: ITS THREEEEEEEE!!!!!! 2-0 DOWN!!! NOW 3-2 UP!!! NOTHING IN THE WORLD LIKE HARTLEPOOL UNITED!!!!

@waynecalvert2: What a 2nd half proud of u lads what a come back #NSD

@danielhufc: I love this club

@JackAshmann: Matthew daly is a absolute baller, what a team to come back from 2-0

@MattyLee19: Absolutely amazing

@JMRphin: 3 goals in the second half, what a comeback! The heart in this team, the heart in this club! Nothing like it.

@Fatmark123: What a result this is. The turnaround which Challinor has under seen at this club is astounding.

@StellingRobbie: Never known a team like it. Incredible spirit. Lost for words to be honest

@BRI_BLS: No one beats Hartlepool United at home.

@danielhufc: POOLSTANBULLLLLL

@HallyHUFC: Unbelievable. That 2nd half spell was one of the best things I've ever seen. What a player Daly is.

@MikeyBensonesq: Anyone else in Harrogate going to be wearing their pools shirts tomorrow? big win over a very good side #NeverSayDie

@paulkeay: Simply sensational stuff. Lost for words. Incredible!

@wiktormorrell: Absolutely outstanding. Well done lads. That's me on the beers now

@MattyGrocott_: This team, these fans, that manager. Absolutely in love with this club right now. What a memory this will be

