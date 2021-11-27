Port Vale v Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news as Antony Sweeney looks to avoid a fifth straight defeat in League Two
It’s another challenging away trip for Hartlepool United this afternoon as they travel to take on Port Vale.
Antony Sweeney’s side have lost their last four League Two games following the midweek reverse at Swindon Town and head to Vale Park to take on another side in promotion contention with the Valiants fifth in the table.
Darrell Clarke is no stranger to Pools fans and interim boss Sweeney having starred at the Suit Direct Stadium for six years from 2001.
But Sweeney has admitted he is expecting to come up against a fired up Port Vale side as his former teammate looks to get the better of him this afternoon.
“I spoke to him a couple of weeks ago and he said he hopes I'm not in the hotseat when we play because he’s going to teach me a lesson,” Sweeney told The Mail.
“He’s got an unbelievable record as a manager. He's good at what he does. He gets teams to win. I’ve got a lot of respect for Darrell, he’s a good friend of mine so I’m expecting him to have his players fired up.”
Meanwhile, Pools’ search for a new manager continues after reports linking Halifax Town boss Pete Wild to the vacancy earlier in the week.
And while frustrated that a decision has yet to have been reached Sweeney suggested the club is 'quite far down the line' in agreeing terms with a new manager.
But here, though, we focus on this afternoon’s meeting with Port Vale in League Two.
Port Vale v Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news and updates from Vale Park
Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 14:09
- Hartlepool XI: Killip, Hendrie, Liddle Byrne, Jone, Ferguson, Featherstone, Crawford, Molyneux, Daly, Cullen
- Jamie Sterry suspended with Jordan Cook close to a return to full training.
- Sweeney looking forward to facing former teammate.
- No hard feelings towards goalkeeping foe Lucas Covolan.
- Sweeney uncertain on future
- Port Vale: Inside track
- Volunteers help to clear the Vale Park pitch
Familiar faces
TEAM NEWS
Two changes for Pools at Port Vale this afternoon;
Hartlepool XI: Killip, Hendrie, Liddle Byrne, Jone, Ferguson, Featherstone, Crawford, Molyneux, Daly, Cullen
Vale volunteers
𝙋𝙤𝙧𝙩 𝙑𝙖𝙡𝙚: 𝙄𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚 𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙠
𝙋𝙤𝙤𝙡𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙛𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝘾𝙤𝙫𝙤𝙡𝙖𝙣
“Football sometimes throws up these intricacies. If Brad James had come up in the last minute and scored a header and saved a couple of penalties I’d be fully expecting him to act like Lucas Covolan did.
“Sometimes you’ve got to take them things on the chin. They’re a lot easier to take when you come out victorious.
“I suppose from the outside it adds another element to the game but from our point of view he’s a good goalkeeper who plays for Port Vale that we’re going to try and put some goals past.”
𝙁𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙖𝙧 𝙛𝙖𝙘𝙚𝙨
There will be some familiar faces on show against Port Vale this afternoon.
“There’ll be plenty of familiar faces, none more so than Darrell,” Sweeney told The Mail.
"I spoke to him a couple of weeks ago and he said he hopes I'm not in the hotseat when we play because he's going to teach me a lesson.
"He's got an unbelievable record as a manager. He's good at what he does. He gets teams to win. I've got a lot of respect for Darrell, he's a good friend of mine so I'm expecting him to have his players fired up."
𝙎𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙮 𝙖𝙙𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙨 𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙛𝙪𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚
Pools interim boss Antony Sweeney has addressed his future at the club as the search for a new manager continues.
“I haven’t had a chance to think about anything in terms of the future,” Sweeney told The Mail.
“We’ve had a massive turnaround and we’ve gone from staff knowing their roles and being able to share out responsibilities, to basically everyone having to muck in.
“I’ve gone from leading the training sessions and being a voice, to leading the training sessions, being a voice, picking the team, dealing with agents, dealing with the press and dealing with all of the players’ issues. So I haven’t been able to look at it selfishly if you like.
“I was asked to do a job in the short term. I’ve done that job to the best of my ability. Yes we’ve made mistakes, yes, in hindsight, you could do things differently but I’m sure anyone sat here would say exactly the same thing.
“My future will be what it is when everything gets settled down and we’ll know a lot more hopefully in the coming days and coming weeks.”
Good afternoon and welcome to Vale Park as Pools look to avoid a fifth straight defeat in League Two.
Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest team news, updates and events across the 90 minutes here in the Potteries