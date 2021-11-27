Hartlepool slipped to a fifth straight defeat in League Two (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

Antony Sweeney’s side have lost their last four League Two games following the midweek reverse at Swindon Town and head to Vale Park to take on another side in promotion contention with the Valiants fifth in the table.

Darrell Clarke is no stranger to Pools fans and interim boss Sweeney having starred at the Suit Direct Stadium for six years from 2001.

But Sweeney has admitted he is expecting to come up against a fired up Port Vale side as his former teammate looks to get the better of him this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I spoke to him a couple of weeks ago and he said he hopes I'm not in the hotseat when we play because he’s going to teach me a lesson,” Sweeney told The Mail.

“He’s got an unbelievable record as a manager. He's good at what he does. He gets teams to win. I’ve got a lot of respect for Darrell, he’s a good friend of mine so I’m expecting him to have his players fired up.”

Meanwhile, Pools’ search for a new manager continues after reports linking Halifax Town boss Pete Wild to the vacancy earlier in the week.

And while frustrated that a decision has yet to have been reached Sweeney suggested the club is 'quite far down the line' in agreeing terms with a new manager.

But here, though, we focus on this afternoon’s meeting with Port Vale in League Two.

Be sure to stay tuned to the Hartlepool Mail throughout the afternoon for team news and updates from Vale Park.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.