Port Vale v Hartlepool United RECAP: Pools slip to fifth straight defeat in League Two
It’s another challenging away trip for Hartlepool United this afternoon as they travel to take on Port Vale.
Antony Sweeney’s side have lost their last four League Two games following the midweek reverse at Swindon Town and head to Vale Park to take on another side in promotion contention with the Valiants fifth in the table.
Darrell Clarke is no stranger to Pools fans and interim boss Sweeney having starred at the Suit Direct Stadium for six years from 2001.
But Sweeney has admitted he is expecting to come up against a fired up Port Vale side as his former teammate looks to get the better of him this afternoon.
“I spoke to him a couple of weeks ago and he said he hopes I'm not in the hotseat when we play because he’s going to teach me a lesson,” Sweeney told The Mail.
“He’s got an unbelievable record as a manager. He's good at what he does. He gets teams to win. I’ve got a lot of respect for Darrell, he’s a good friend of mine so I’m expecting him to have his players fired up.”
Meanwhile, Pools’ search for a new manager continues after reports linking Halifax Town boss Pete Wild to the vacancy earlier in the week.
And while frustrated that a decision has yet to have been reached Sweeney suggested the club is 'quite far down the line' in agreeing terms with a new manager.
But here, though, we focus on this afternoon’s meeting with Port Vale in League Two.
Be sure to stay tuned to the Hartlepool Mail throughout the afternoon for team news and updates from Vale Park.
Port Vale 2-0 Hartlepool United LIVE: Updates from Vale Park
Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 16:59
- Tom Pett seals the points
- Ben Garrity gives Port Vale the lead at half time
- Hartlepool XI: Killip, Hendrie, Liddle Byrne, Jone, Ferguson, Featherstone, Crawford, Molyneux, Daly, Cullen
- Subs: Mitchell, Ogle, Francis-Angol , Holohan, Shelton, Grey, Goodwin
- Port Vale: Covolan, Gibbons, Walker, Worrall, Garrity, Johnson, Martin, Amoo, Rodney, Pett, Cass
- Subs: Jones, Legge, Benning, Politico, Stone, Burgess
That’s all from a freezing Vale Park.
It’s disappointment for Pools who will now take a break from league action next week.
Port Vale 2 Hartlepool 0
Pools slip to a fifth straight league defeat at Vale Park after goals from Ben Garrity and Tom Pett were enough to see off Antony Sweeney’s side.
Pools enjoyed plenty of possession in the first half and went behind somewhat against the run of play as Garrity bundled the ball in from six yards after David Amoo was able to poke a cross into the area from the right.
Pools were in the game until second half stoppage time without really threatening Vale goalkeeper Lucas Covolan before home captain Pett was able to scurry across the edge of the area and find the corner with a smart left footed strike.
It means it is another frustrating day on the road for Pools who continue to struggle since the departure of Dave Challinor.
FULL TIME
Pools fall to their fifth straight defeat.
Three minutes added on
90 - GOAL
the home side double their lead and seal the points as Tom Pett was able to pick up a loose ball on the edge of the area and skip by a couple of challenges before firing past Killip. Good finish.
85 - SAVE
Excellent save from Killip to deny Garrity from Rodney’s cut back. Keeps Pools in it
83-CHANCE
Real chance for Pools as Holohan slides in Goodwin who tries to go round Covolan but fires wide
good stop Killip to deny Gibbons
Amoo fires an effort in at Killip’s near post that goes wide
Daly again slips between the line but his cross comes to Covolan