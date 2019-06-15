Hartlepool United may have to pay a five-figure compensation fee to Gateshead in order to bring Tom White to the Super 6 Stadium.

The England C midfielder is one of Criag Hignett’s top targets with the Pools boss keen to add to his four summer signings so far.

White is currently out of contract at the Heed following their demotion to the National League North and Hartlepool are one of several contenders for the his signature.

But something that could affect Hignett’s chances of bringing White to the Super 6 Stadium will be the Heed’s demand of a compensation fee for their 2018/19 player of the season.

It is understood that Pools would be willing to pay compensation for the player though a suitable price would have to be agreed.

Sources at the Gateshead suggest they value the 22-year-old highly given his history at the club which is often a key factor when it comes to compensation fees for young players.

White has spent the past four years at the International Stadium following his release from Carlisle United as a teengager.

The geordie midfielder suffered a career threatening ACL injury as an 18-year-old with the Heed supporting the player through his rehabilitation process. He spent almost a year on the sidelines before emerging as one of the club’s top players.

This month, Salford City were rumoured to have received a five-figure sum from Wrexham for Devonte Redmond after the midfielder spent just half a season at the Peninsula Stadium.

Gateshead would be looking for a similar fee as they prepare for life in the National League North under new ownership.