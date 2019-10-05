Nicky Featherstone could return to the Hartlepool side this afternoon.

Predicted Hartlepool United line-up to face Yeovil Town in the National League as Craig Hignett's side look to end winless slump

Hartlepool United welcome Yeovil Town to Victoria Park this afternoon with both sides in contrasting form.

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 08:00 am
Updated Friday, 4th October 2019, 14:57 pm

Pools are currently five games without a win in the National League while Yeovil are full of confidence having won their last seven straight matches ahead of the long journey up to the north east.

The Glovers currently sit third in the National League table, 11 points ahead of Hartlepool in 16th. And with Craig Hignett’s side winning just once at home so far this season, they will have to be at their best to change that this afternoon.

1. GK - Ben Killip

Got a big boost of confidence with a fantastic penalty save last weekend at Eastleigh. Will be looking to carry that momentum into today's match.

Photo: Paul Paxford

2. CB - Aaron Cunningham

Needs to avoid giving away sloppy penalties after conceding three in his last seven matches including two of his last three at The Vic. Still been a very solid performer in almost every other aspect.

Photo: Ian Randall

3. CB - Michael Raynes

Played every minute so far this season and continues to lead the back line well.

Photo: Ian Randall

4. CB - Kenton Richardson

A player very highly rated by Craig Hignett and for good reason. Showing good versatility slotting into a more central role since his return from injury.

Photo: Paul Paxford

