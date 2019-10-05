Predicted Hartlepool United line-up to face Yeovil Town in the National League as Craig Hignett's side look to end winless slump
Hartlepool United welcome Yeovil Town to Victoria Park this afternoon with both sides in contrasting form.
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 08:00 am
Updated
Friday, 4th October 2019, 14:57 pm
Pools are currently five games without a win in the National League while Yeovil are full of confidence having won their last seven straight matches ahead of the long journey up to the north east.
The Glovers currently sit third in the National League table, 11 points ahead of Hartlepool in 16th. And with Craig Hignett’s side winning just once at home so far this season, they will have to be at their best to change that this afternoon.
