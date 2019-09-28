Predicted Hartlepool United line-up for the National League trip to Eastleigh as Craig Hignett's side look to end winless run
Hartlepool United make the 300-mile trip down to Eastleigh this afternoon as they bid to end their four game winless run in the National League.
It’s the longest Pools have gone without a win since Craig Hignett returned as manager in January as their poor run of form has seen them slip to 17th in the table.
A mixture of injuries and suspensions in addition to recent sub-par performances could see things shaken up for the visit to the Silverlake Stadium.
United are expected to have Aaron Cunningham back in contention for a starting spot after the young defender watched Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Eastleigh from the bench. Scroll down and click through the pages to see our predicted line-up...