Hartlepool United's Peter Kioso celebrates after scoring their first goal during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Chesterfield at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 24th September 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Predicted Hartlepool United line-up for the National League trip to Eastleigh as Craig Hignett's side look to end winless run

Hartlepool United make the 300-mile trip down to Eastleigh this afternoon as they bid to end their four game winless run in the National League.

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 08:35 am

It’s the longest Pools have gone without a win since Craig Hignett returned as manager in January as their poor run of form has seen them slip to 17th in the table.

A mixture of injuries and suspensions in addition to recent sub-par performances could see things shaken up for the visit to the Silverlake Stadium.

United are expected to have Aaron Cunningham back in contention for a starting spot after the young defender watched Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Eastleigh from the bench. Scroll down and click through the pages to see our predicted line-up...

1. GK - Ben Killip

The first and only option between the sticks as he eyes another away clean sheet. Zach Hemming's back injury has seen him return to parent club Middlesbrough to work on his fitness.

2. LWB - Mark Kitching

Has been a mainstay in the side since the second week of the season but will have to start being part of a winning side sooner rather than later in order to maintain his place.

3. CB - Aaron Cunningham

Expected to return to the starting XI if fit in what could prove to be a rare injury boost for Pools this season.

4. CB - Michael Raynes

Fully expected to lead the team out today as captain with Ryan Donaldson serving the last of his two game suspension.

