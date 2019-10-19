Josh Hawkes of Hartlepool United celebrates scoring their first goal during the Vanarama National League match between Aldershot Town and Hartlepool United at the EBB Stadium, Aldershot on Saturday 12th October 2019. (Credit: Paul Paxford | MI News)

Predicted Hartlepool United line-up for their Emirates FA Cup fourth qualifying round match against Brackley Town

Hartlepool United will be hoping to book their place in Monday night’s FA Cup first round draw with a win over Brackley Town at Victoria Park.

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 7:00 am
Updated Saturday, 19th October 2019, 7:00 am

Pools welcome the National League North outfit for caretaker manager Antony Sweeney’s first match in charge at The Vic.

The United legend led the side to a 3-0 win at Aldershot Town last Saturday and will now be looking to carry on the momentum back on home turf.

Sweeney’s team selection at Aldershot proved to be inspired with the three goalscorers, Josh Hawkes, Gavan Holohan and Nicke Kabamba, all being introduced for the match. Here is our predicted line-up for today’s big cup clash...

1. GK - Ben Killip

Formidable last time out at Aldershot. Still eyeing that first clean sheet at Victoria Park.

2. LB - Mark Kitching

Was arguably not Pools' first choice left-back at the start of the season but has taken his opportunity well to cement his place in the side. Still, Sweeney could possibly rotate things with Romoney Crichlow-Noble itching to play.

3. CB - Michael Raynes

Approaching 500 career matches and his experience continues to be crucial as part of an otherwise youthful Pools back line.

4. RB - Peter Kioso

One of Pools' most consistently solid performers so far this season despite not having too much direct competition in his position.

