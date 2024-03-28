Pools boss Kevin Phillips will have to perform a delicate balancing act as he attempts to start righting the wrongs of the midweek mauling.
On the one hand, he has to reinforce the message that Tuesday’s display was nowhere near acceptable while also reminding his players that he still retains faith in them.
In truth, even if Pools were comfortably ensconced in mid-table and Phillips was looking to prove a point, injuries to an already fairly thin squad means the boss has been left with limited options and so wholesale changes are off the table.
Phillips, along with Lennie Lawrence and Anthony Sweeney, will need to galvanise the players available to him and challenge them to respond to the disappointment of the derby day drubbing.
That said, the boss has already hinted he's set to return to a back four after the change in shape, which was an attempt to match and neutralise Gateshead, backfired with dramatic consequences.
So, Phillips will likely be looking to hand opportunities to one or two players who have been on the fringes but, in the main, expect him to stick with the majority of the side that suffered at the hands of the Heed in midweek.
And if those players can pick up a result against a Halifax team who have won seven of their last eight, playing themselves into play-off contention in the process, then it will be the first step on the road to putting the club’s worst result in almost three decades behind them.
With that in mind, here’s how Pools could line up.