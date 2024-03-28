Pools boss Kevin Phillips will have to perform a delicate balancing act as he attempts to start righting the wrongs of the midweek mauling.

On the one hand, he has to reinforce the message that Tuesday’s display was nowhere near acceptable while also reminding his players that he still retains faith in them.

In truth, even if Pools were comfortably ensconced in mid-table and Phillips was looking to prove a point, injuries to an already fairly thin squad means the boss has been left with limited options and so wholesale changes are off the table.

Phillips, along with Lennie Lawrence and Anthony Sweeney, will need to galvanise the players available to him and challenge them to respond to the disappointment of the derby day drubbing.

That said, the boss has already hinted he's set to return to a back four after the change in shape, which was an attempt to match and neutralise Gateshead, backfired with dramatic consequences.

So, Phillips will likely be looking to hand opportunities to one or two players who have been on the fringes but, in the main, expect him to stick with the majority of the side that suffered at the hands of the Heed in midweek.

And if those players can pick up a result against a Halifax team who have won seven of their last eight, playing themselves into play-off contention in the process, then it will be the first step on the road to putting the club’s worst result in almost three decades behind them.

With that in mind, here’s how Pools could line up.

Goalkeeper: Pete Jameson Probably one of two players who came through the Gateshead game with his reputation relatively unscathed, which is saying something after conceding seven. The 30-year-old was pretty much powerless to prevent any of the goals in midweek and has looked much-improved since returning to the side. He'll be hoping for more help from his defence on Friday.

Left-back: David Ferguson The former York full-back has received his fair share of stick this season and Tuesday night was no different. While he really struggled to come to terms with his Gateshead counterpart's raiding runs in midweek, he has been one of the better performers since Christmas. He'll need to improve against a Halifax side with plenty of threat in wide areas.

Centre-back: Tom Parkes Unquestionably his worst performance in a Pools shirt in midweek, Parkes looked ill-suited to the change in shape and will be keen to return to a back four. Discounting Gateshead, he has been excellent since his arrival in January and his leadership and experience will be needed now more than ever.