PREDICTED XI: Graeme Lee to make six changes as Hartlepool United host Charlton Athletic in EFL Trophy quarter-final

Graeme Lee's side edged past Bolton Wanderers in the previous round earlier this month and were rewarded with another home tie at the Suit Direct Stadium against higher level opposition, this time against Johnnie Jackson’s Addicks.

Pools have made light work of their ties against teams from higher up the footballing ladder this season with Lee’s side getting the better of five teams from leagues above inside 90 minutes across both the Papa John’s Trophy and the FA Cup.

But Pools will be without their leading scorer in the Papa John’s Trophy, Matty Daly, after he returned to his parent club Huddersfield Town earlier this month before being sent out on-loan at Bradford City.

Daly scored five times in four appearances for Pools in this competition, including the winner against Bolton last time out.

Pools head into the tie on the back of a 1-1 draw with Stevenage at the Suit Direct Stadium on Saturday as Lee’s side continue to struggle to replicate their excellent cup form in League Two.

Lee made eight changes to his team in the previous round of the competition and could do similar against Charlton with a place in the semi-finals up for grabs.

And here at The Mail we share our predicted XI for tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy quarter-final tie as we tip Lee to make six changes from Saturday’s draw and a change in system.

1. Ben Killip With Graeme Lee continuing his search for a back-up goalkeeper, Killip is expected to start against Charlton. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry Sterry has missed Pools' last two League Two fixtures through suspension. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

3. Neill Byrne Byrne has featured in every game for Hartlepool United since Graeme Lee's arrival. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver Photo Sales

4. Timi Odusina Odusina has been a key performer in the Pools defence since his return to the starting XI. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales