Pools host Barrow at the Suit Direct Stadium looking to get their league campaign back on track after their FA Cup adventure came to an end against Crystal Palace.

Graeme Lee's side gave a good account of themselves at Selhurst Park and must now look to translate that back into the league as the look to end a run of seven games without a win.

Pools sit 17th in the table, one point and two places above tonight’s visitors.

Lee’s side are nine points above the relegation zone but will be keen to see an upturn in their form.

The Pools boss has a decision to make with his team selection as to whether he starts with the same side who ended so strongly against Premier League Palace.

And here is our predicted line-up for tonight’s meeting with Barrow with two players set for their home debut.

1. Ben Killip Killip was in fine form to deny Crystal Palace adding to the scoresheet in the FA Cup at the weekend. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News) Photo: Federico Maranesi Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry Sterry has been in good form since his return from suspension. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Neill Byrne Byrne could be handed the captaincy if Graeme Lee reverts to a back four tonight. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Timi Odusina Odusina is enjoying his best run of games in a Hartlepool United shirt and is expected to continue that run against Barrow tonight. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News) Photo: Federico Maranesi Photo Sales