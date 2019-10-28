Raj Singh and Gary Pallister watch 2-0 win over Barnet as search for next Hartlepool United manager continues
The Hartlepool United directors’ box was busy for Saturday’s National League win over Barnet though no managerial candidates were visibly present.
There was some speculation over who was sat next to chairman Raj Singh at Victoria Park on Saturday after Pools conducted interviews with potential managerial candidates through the week.
But it was quickly confirmed that it was former Middlesbrough defender at Vic regular Gary Pallister sat in the directors’ box.
The former England international had previously worked alongside Singh at Darlington.