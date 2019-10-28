Raj Singh and Gary Pallister during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Barnet at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 26th October 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

There was some speculation over who was sat next to chairman Raj Singh at Victoria Park on Saturday after Pools conducted interviews with potential managerial candidates through the week.

But it was quickly confirmed that it was former Middlesbrough defender at Vic regular Gary Pallister sat in the directors’ box.