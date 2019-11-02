RECAP: Derby County 2 Middlesbrough 0 - Jonathan Woodgate and Phillip Cocu react to Rams win at Pride Park
A Tom Lawrence double for Derby County stretched Middlesbrough’s Championship winless run to eight games following a 2-0 defeat at Pride Park.
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 6:46 pm
The Teessiders were reduced to 10 men in the first half when George Saville was shown a straight red card by referee Darren Bond for a late tackle on Rams midfielder Krystian Bielik. Scroll down to relive all the action, as well as reaction from both bosses Jonathan Woodgate and Phillip Cocu after the full-time whistle.