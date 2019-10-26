RECAP: Middlesbrough 0 Fulham 0 - Jonathan Woodgate and Scott Parker react to Riverside draw

Middlesbrough endued another frustrating afternoon after a goalless draw with Fulham at the Riverside Stadium, despite an early red card for the visitors.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 6:33 pm
Middlesbrough vs Fulham

Cottagers goalkeeper Marek Rodak was dismissed for handball outside the area in the 17th minute yet Boro couldn’t find a breakthrough against ten men. Scroll down to relive all the action and reaction from both bosses, Jonathan Woodgate and Scott Parker, after Boro slipped into the Championship relegation zone following their seventh game without a victory.

