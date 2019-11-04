RECAP: Middlesbrough U23s 1 Manchester United U23s 4 - Marcus Browne Injury concern in Riverside defeat

Middlesbrough Under-23s suffered a 4-1 defeat to Manchester United Under-23s at the Riverside on Monday night as winger Marcus Browne hobbled off with an injury.

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 4th November 2019, 9:11 pm
Middlesbrough U23s vs Manchester United U23s.

First-team defenders Hayden Coulson and Marc Bola also featured for Boro who played better than the scoreline suggests in the Premier League 2, Division 2 clash. After Arnau Puigmal's first-half double, substitute Rumarn Burrell pulled one back 13 minutes from time before Tahith Chong struck twice late on. Scroll down to relive all the action.

