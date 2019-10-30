RECAP: What Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate said about Derby County and the Championship table

Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate held his pre-match press conference earlier today ahead of Saturday’s Championship meeting with Derby County.

By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 30th October 2019, 4:43 pm
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate.

The Boro boss provided an injury update on captain George Friend and first-choice goalkeeper Darren Randolph ahead of the game at Pride Park. Woodgate was also asked about Boro’s seven-game winless run which has seen the Teessiders slip into the Championship relegation zone. Scroll down to catch up with what was said at Rockliffe Training Ground.

