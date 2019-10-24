RECAP: What Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate said about Fulham and injuries ahead of Riverside clash
Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate met the press earlier today ahead of Saturday’s game against Fulham at the Riverside Stadium.
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 4:12 pm
Updated
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 5:00 pm
The Cottagers are up to seventh in the Championship after back-to-back wins and Woodgate was full of praise for Scott Parker’s side. The Boro boss also provided an injury update on first-choice goalkeeper Darren Randolph who missed Wednesday’s goalless draw against Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium. Scroll down to catch up with what Woodgate had to say.