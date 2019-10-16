RECAP: What Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate's said about West Brom ahead of Riverside clash
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate's held his pre-match press conference earlier today ahead of Saturday's meeting with West Brom at the Riverside Stadium.
There was plenty on the agenda including the Baggies’ attacking threats and how the Teessiders have reacted during the international break. Woodgate also provided an injury update on three first-team players – George Friend, Hayden Coulson and Rudy Gestede. Scroll down to catch up with what the Boro boss had to say at Rockliffe Training Ground.