Released lists, undisclosed fees and wind!: Part two of Liam Kennedy's quirky A-Z look at Hartlepool United's 2018/19 season

Our Hartlepool United writer Liam Kennedy has taken a look at the last 12 months, and what the future may hold for Pools, using an A-Z as the framework. Here's his quirky take on goings on at the Super 6 Stadium, including a look at contracts, a style of play transformation and a moment of 'what could have been' from 2018:

1. N - Nothing to fear From what Hartlepool have faced this season, even the teams at the top who are set to miss out on promotion, Pools have absolutely nothing to fear. On their day they've matched anyone and everyone.

2. O - Out of contract Pools will be releasing their retained list soon. For the record it happened around two weeks after the end of the season last year. And it could be the case that a whole host of players are allowed to leave.

3. P - Pressure To a large extent the pressure has been off Craig Hignett when he has been in the Hartlepool dugout. but next season promotion will be very much the topic of conversation.

4. Q - Questions Questions will be asked of Pools and Hignett if achievements aren't matched next season. My biggest fear is that Hignett may face the sack by his good friend and then the fun for everyone might stop suddenly.

