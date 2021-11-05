Revealed: Hartlepool United, Port Vale and Forest Green's potential share of £16m FA Cup prize fund as replays return
Hartlepool United enter the FA Cup first round proper against Wycombe Wanderers at The Vic this weekend.
A total of 729 clubs will enter the cup for the 2021-22 season, the 150th campaign of the competition’s history, with League One and League Two teams joining qualifying non-league teams at the first round proper stage.
And The FA have confirmed that the total prize fund will remain at around £16m which is the same level as it was for the 2020-21 competition.
But how will that money be distributed?
Well, should Hartlepool win their clash against Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe, Pools will scop the sum of £22,629, with more money on offer to clubs that advance further through the rounds (see below).
Replays will be mandatory in all rounds of the qualifying competition and the competition proper from the first round proper up to and including the fourth round proper.
That’s after replays were scrapped for the 2020-21 season, which was heavily condensed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Home and away teams for every tie of FA Cup get 45 per cent of gate receipt revenue each with 10 per cent heading to the FA, meaning Pools could stand to earn good money if they draw a big team at The Vic or away from home.
FA Cup prize money round-by-round breakdown:
First Round Proper winners: £22,629
Second Round Proper winners: £34,000
Third Round Proper winners: £82,000
Fourth Round Proper winners: £90,000
Fifth Round Proper winners: £180,000
Quarter Final winners: £360,000
Semi Final losers: £450,000
Semi Final winners: £900,000
Final runners-up: £900,000
Final winners: £1,800,000
Total prize money distributed: £16,000,000