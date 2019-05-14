Revealed! Hartlepool United's National League Super 6 Stadium attendances ranked With season ticket renewals the talk of the town, here's a look back at Hartlepool United's 23 home attendances in the 2018/19 National League season. We've ranked the recorded crowds at the Vic last campaign, from lowest to highest. 1. AFC Fylde - 27/11/2018 - 1,721 Lowest crowd of the season. Liam Noble's penalty (above) was not enough to prevent Pools suffering a 2-1 home loss to Fylde, who ended up doing the double over HUFC last season. freelance Buy a Photo 2. Dagenham & Redbridge - 01/12/2018 - 2,030 Less than a week after the lowest crowd of the season. Richard Money was soon handed the reins as Matthew Bates paid with his job. freelance Buy a Photo 3. Braintree Town - 26/01/2019 - 2,769 A massive win for Pools as Craig Hignett kicked off his second permanent spell in charge with victory. Nicke Kabamba and Josh Hawkes were on the scoresheet. freelance Buy a Photo 4. Sutton United - 27/10/2018 - 2,788 A crowd on the slide, and a team going that way, too. A 3-2 defeat was on the cards for those in attendance as autumn turned to winter. freelance Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 6