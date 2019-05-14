Hartlepool United remained Victoria Park the Super 6 Stadium last summer.

Revealed! Hartlepool United's National League Super 6 Stadium attendances ranked

With season ticket renewals the talk of the town, here's a look back at Hartlepool United's 23 home attendances in the 2018/19 National League season.

We've ranked the recorded crowds at the Vic last campaign, from lowest to highest.

Lowest crowd of the season. Liam Noble's penalty (above) was not enough to prevent Pools suffering a 2-1 home loss to Fylde, who ended up doing the double over HUFC last season.

1. AFC Fylde - 27/11/2018 - 1,721

Less than a week after the lowest crowd of the season. Richard Money was soon handed the reins as Matthew Bates paid with his job.

2. Dagenham & Redbridge - 01/12/2018 - 2,030

A massive win for Pools as Craig Hignett kicked off his second permanent spell in charge with victory. Nicke Kabamba and Josh Hawkes were on the scoresheet.

3. Braintree Town - 26/01/2019 - 2,769

A crowd on the slide, and a team going that way, too. A 3-2 defeat was on the cards for those in attendance as autumn turned to winter.

4. Sutton United - 27/10/2018 - 2,788

