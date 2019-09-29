Gime Toure of Hartlepool United on the attack during the Vanarama National League match between Eastleigh and Hartlepool United at the Silverlake Stadium, Eastleigh on Saturday 28th September 2019. (Credit: Paul Paxford | Shutter Press)

Revealed! Player ratings from Hartlepool United's 1-1 draw at Eastleigh

Hartlepool United were held to a 1-1 draw at Eastleigh on Saturday afternoon in what proved to be a cliched game of two halves.

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 29th September 2019, 08:00 am

Pools took the lead in the 12th minute through a fine solo goal from Gime Toure and proceeded to control the majority of the first half.

After the break, the Spitfires came out firing as Ben Killip saved a Ben Williamson penalty and Mark Kitching cleared a Sam Smart effort off the line.

Eastleigh skipper Danny Hollands headed in the equaliser with just under 20-minutes to play as Pools’ winless run extended to five matches.

Scroll down and click through the pages to see how our Pools writer Dominic Scurr rated the individual performances...

1. Ben Killip - 8

Had little to do in the first half but made several good claims for the ball. Made some strong saves after the break, the pick of which came from the penalty spot to keep Pools’ lead intact. Had little chance with the goal.

2. Mark Kitching - 7

Let a few crosses come in from his side but generally kept Eastleigh at bay well while providing a good forward option down the left flank. Made a great goal line clearance in the second half.

3. Aaron Cunningham - 7

Was generally very solid and forceful at the back but showed his inexperience slightly as he conceded another penalty for a reckless challenge. Unlucky not to score from a stunning overhead kick effort.

4. Michael Raynes - 8

Was caught out a couple of times in the second half but recovered well and was near impervious for the remainder of the game.

