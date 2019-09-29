Revealed! Player ratings from Hartlepool United's 1-1 draw at Eastleigh
Hartlepool United were held to a 1-1 draw at Eastleigh on Saturday afternoon in what proved to be a cliched game of two halves.
Pools took the lead in the 12th minute through a fine solo goal from Gime Toure and proceeded to control the majority of the first half.
After the break, the Spitfires came out firing as Ben Killip saved a Ben Williamson penalty and Mark Kitching cleared a Sam Smart effort off the line.
Eastleigh skipper Danny Hollands headed in the equaliser with just under 20-minutes to play as Pools’ winless run extended to five matches.
