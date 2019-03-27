Revealed: The Championship teams ranked in order by possession Revealed: The Championship teams ranked in order by possession Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up How does the possession stats for the Championship teams correlate with league position? Click through to see which sides dominate the ball and those that are happy to cede possession. (The figure is the team’s average in the league this season). Average ball possession: 40.4%. Average ball possession: 40.9%. Average ball possession: 41.5%. Average ball possession: 44.1%. Average ball possession: 44.9%. Average ball possession: 45.3%. Average ball possession: 45.5%. Average ball possession: 46.7%. Average ball possession: 48.8%. Average ball possession: 48.9%. Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett talks contract extensions and Football League interest in rising star Josh Hawkes The ones who got away: What happened to Middlesbrough's reported transfer targets and where are they now?