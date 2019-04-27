Revealed! The player YOU voted as Hartlepool United player of the year plus the players' player award

Hartlepool United have revealed their players' player of the year and fans' award prior to their final game of the National League season.

He may not have produced the goals he would have like this campaign but Luke James has been handed the fan' player of the year for his consistent shows throughout the fifth tier campaign.

Luke James is in his third spell at Hartlepool United (Shutterpress).

James signed on a free transfer last summer from Forest Green Rovers, starting his third spell in blue and white.

This season the 24-year-old, who has operated on both wings as well as a central striker, has netted four goals in 47 appearances.

Meanwhile, Pools' Mr Consistent Scott Loach has been recognised by his teammates in being given, for the second year in a row, the players' player award.

Loach made his 100th consecutive appearance for Hartlepool in the Salford City clash.