Here's what our Hartlepool United writer made of the Pools players during Tuesday's disappointing defeat to play-off chasing Altrincham. Do you agree with his marks?

Robbie Stelling's Hartlepool United player ratings following Altrincham defeat - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 19th Feb 2025, 01:49 BST
Hartlepool United's fading hopes of finishing in the National League play-off places were dealt an almost certainly fatal blow following a 2-1 defeat to in-form Altrincham on Tuesday evening.

It was the end of a miserable seven days for Pools, who had hoped to use three home games in a week to launch their assault on the top seven. Instead, draws with Tamworth and Maidenhead, followed by Tuesday's defeat to Altrincham, extinguished their ambitions of a play-off finish and left Pools staring down the barrel of another season of stagnation. Head coach Anthony Limbrick lamented missed chances, and it was true that the visitors possessed the clinicality and killer instinct that Pools lacked. Mani Dieseruvwe struck the post in the first half, while substitute Gary Madine had three bites at David Ferguson's cross after the restart. Robins frontman Regan Linney, who had hardly had a sniff all evening, capitalised on Jack Hunter's mistake to score his 15th goal in 16 games after 87 minutes before substitute Lucas Weaver made it two in added time. Veteran Nicky Featherstone halved the deficit with a 96th minute header but Pools fell to a first defeat of the Anthony Limbrick era. Where just two weeks ago there was renewed optimism, the familiar frustrations that have plagued long-suffering Pools fans in recent years are already showing signs of returning. Here's how the players rated following a bitterly disappointing evening.

Didn't have that much to do until late on. Made a couple of regulation saves, missed one punch from Altrincham's first corner of the night but made a couple of good claims thereafter. Showed a little bit of indecision as Regan Linney latched onto Elliot Osborne's long ball and might have been a little bit disappointed with his role in the opening goal. That said, has been almost faultless since he was restored to the side in December and has kept his team in games on countless occasions.

1. Adam Smith: 5

Didn't have that much to do until late on. Made a couple of regulation saves, missed one punch from Altrincham's first corner of the night but made a couple of good claims thereafter. Showed a little bit of indecision as Regan Linney latched onto Elliot Osborne's long ball and might have been a little bit disappointed with his role in the opening goal. That said, has been almost faultless since he was restored to the side in December and has kept his team in games on countless occasions. Photo: Frank Reid

Actually had a really decent game until a mistake that led to Altrincham's opener. Got caught underneath Elliot Osborne's long ball forward and allowed Regan Linney to steal in to score his 15th goal in 16 games. Other than that, defended well and brought the ball out from the back on a number of occasions. Looked assured for 87 minutes, but will have trudged off the pitch disappointed following one lapse of concentration.

2. Jack Hunter: 5

Actually had a really decent game until a mistake that led to Altrincham's opener. Got caught underneath Elliot Osborne's long ball forward and allowed Regan Linney to steal in to score his 15th goal in 16 games. Other than that, defended well and brought the ball out from the back on a number of occasions. Looked assured for 87 minutes, but will have trudged off the pitch disappointed following one lapse of concentration. Photo: Frank Reid

Was solid all evening and seemed to relish the physical battle posed by Joe Nuttall. Made life difficult for the Oldham loanee, who gave as good as he got. As ever, attacked the ball well, dominated in the air and won his fair share of duels and challenges. Never looks convincing with the ball at his feet and doesn't often attempt to find a purposeful pass through the lines. A couple of decent balls into the channels, but also a number of slightly aimless punts forward.

3. Luke Waterfall: 7

Was solid all evening and seemed to relish the physical battle posed by Joe Nuttall. Made life difficult for the Oldham loanee, who gave as good as he got. As ever, attacked the ball well, dominated in the air and won his fair share of duels and challenges. Never looks convincing with the ball at his feet and doesn't often attempt to find a purposeful pass through the lines. A couple of decent balls into the channels, but also a number of slightly aimless punts forward. Photo: Frank Reid

A couple of decent corners, although one cross in the second half that ballooned straight out of play. Might feel as though his attacking output is a bit limited in the role and he had a generally quiet night. Did well enough, but not sure he is as well suited to his current central-defensive deployment as he is to his favoured full-back role.

4. David Ferguson: 6

A couple of decent corners, although one cross in the second half that ballooned straight out of play. Might feel as though his attacking output is a bit limited in the role and he had a generally quiet night. Did well enough, but not sure he is as well suited to his current central-defensive deployment as he is to his favoured full-back role. Photo: Frank Reid

