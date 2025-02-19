It was the end of a miserable seven days for Pools, who had hoped to use three home games in a week to launch their assault on the top seven. Instead, draws with Tamworth and Maidenhead, followed by Tuesday's defeat to Altrincham, extinguished their ambitions of a play-off finish and left Pools staring down the barrel of another season of stagnation. Head coach Anthony Limbrick lamented missed chances, and it was true that the visitors possessed the clinicality and killer instinct that Pools lacked. Mani Dieseruvwe struck the post in the first half, while substitute Gary Madine had three bites at David Ferguson's cross after the restart. Robins frontman Regan Linney, who had hardly had a sniff all evening, capitalised on Jack Hunter's mistake to score his 15th goal in 16 games after 87 minutes before substitute Lucas Weaver made it two in added time. Veteran Nicky Featherstone halved the deficit with a 96th minute header but Pools fell to a first defeat of the Anthony Limbrick era. Where just two weeks ago there was renewed optimism, the familiar frustrations that have plagued long-suffering Pools fans in recent years are already showing signs of returning. Here's how the players rated following a bitterly disappointing evening.