The clinical Ollie Pearce made the difference when he capitalised on a mistake by veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone five minutes before half time to score his 22nd goal of a prolific campaign. Pools were considerably better than they had been in recent weeks and proved more than a match for one of the division's best sides. However, familiar failings plagued Pools, who hit the woodwork through Luke Charman before Mani Dieseruvwe, who was left on the bench for a second week in a row, missed a gilt-edged chance four minutes after coming on as a second half substitute. Pools have endured a miserable 2025 since beating Oldham on New Year’s Day, winning just one of their last 10 matches. Anthony Limbrick's side have been wasteful in front of goal and careless at the back and the Australian will know he needs some good results if he's to convince both the board and the fanbase that he is the right man to lead the club beyond this season. Here's a look at how the Pools players rated.
1. Adam Smith: 5
Might have been expecting a busier afternoon. Wasn't totally convincing when dealing with Jeff King's free-kick after a quarter of an hour and was a bit fortunate that Ricky Aguiar volleyed the ball over the bar after he failed to clear with his punch. Might sound harsh, but think he will be disappointed not to have kept out Ollie Pearce's winning goal. Didn't have much time to react, and the strike was from relatively close range, but no goalkeeper likes being beaten at their near post and he left too much space for Pearce to exploit. One regulation save from the lively Lenell John-Lewis which he did well to hold. Just one clean sheet in his last 13 games, albeit he has been generally excellent during that time and must be frustrated at the number of individual mistakes being made in front of him. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Nathan Sheron: 6
Slightly surprised to see him at right-back again following a difficult afternoon in Aldershot but was solid and reliable throughout. Kept the tricky Tyrese Sinclair very quiet but found Lenell John-Lewis more difficult to deal with after his introduction. Battled hard and got up and down the right flank well. Rarely looked like genuinely threatening in the final third, although he rarely looked like being beaten in a defensive capacity. One venomous shot late on that had fans out of their seats but always looked to be going over the bar. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Luke Waterfall: 6
There were fears he might struggle against the mobile Ollie Pearce but he generally dealt with the National League's leading scorer well. Forced a save from Harrison Male with a powerful header just before half time and was typically commanding in the air. One or two frustratingly aimless balls forward, but other than that a decent afternoon's work. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tom Parkes: 7
Defended really well and was always in the right place at the right time. Was strong, commanding in the air and showed impressive anticipation and reading of the game to cut out a number of threatening York attacks. Was incandescent with some of his teammates sloppy defending in the second half and it was pleasing to see Parkes take responsibility. Rarely lets his side down, and Saturday afternoon was no exception. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.