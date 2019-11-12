Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor (photo: Frank Reid).

The new Pools boss was officially unveiled on Monday afternoon as he formally met the press for the first time since taking charge.

And after conducting the initial television interviews, Challinor sat down with the local press for a near 40-minute conversation about everything from why he took the role, to misconceptions about his previous employers and how he aims to help develop a long term plan at the club.

On the whole, everything the former AFC Fylde manager had to say was refreshing and fitting with what you’d would want to hear from a new manager.

It's easy for someone to come in and give the stereotypical checklist of answers to get fans on side and generate some positivity.

Challinor did that to a degree but was quick to recognise the fickle nature of football.

He can’t guarantee success, he’d love to get the club promoted and will do everything he can to try and make that happen, but it will be tough.

The 44-year-old also spoke on his ambitions as a manager. After spending eight years at Fylde, he’s excited by another project at Pools but is aware of the club’s record with previous managers and is well aware of the task at hand and the pressures that come with it.

For Challinor, a successful spell at Pools would be if he were to leave the club in a better place than when he arrived and the determination to do just that was evident.

There was a sharp openness about where Pools had gone wrong and what they needed to improve on and get right in order to get things right.

His articulate responses are certainly something that has instilled confidence from the club and will likely translate to the fans and players too.

But a manager can talk as well as he likes, what only truly matters will be the results and performances on the pitch and that’s ultimately what Challinor will be judged on.