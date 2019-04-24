Ryan Donaldson offers explanation for Hartlepool United's Barrow 'no show'

Hartlepool United captain Ryan Donaldson has offered an explanation for Pools' “flat” performance following their Barrow no show.

The Pools skipper played the full 90 minutes as his side slipped to a 1-0 defeat away at Holker Street having been outplayed, outgunned and outfought from minute one.

It was Pools penultimate game of the season before a home clash with Salford City which saw the end of season fancy dress tradition pack out the away end with fans in Knight costumes.

The performance on the pitch was nothing to match the occasion however with Pools slipping to defeat courtesy of a superb overhead kick from Barrow’s Josh Kay.

Reflecting on the game Donaldson said: “We were just really flat all over and couldn’t get a spark from anywhere, just a bit standoffish first half and carried on giving the home side momentum and it’s hard to come back against anyone with that.

“We just didn’t match them and just a great solo goal gave them the advantage, it’s a great goal obviously from the lad but they deserved it and we just couldn't cope and turn it back around.”

He added: “We’ve had a bit of a pop at each other after because it’s not the way we want to be, I don’t think the best teams are like that.

“There was a few choice words just between each other because it’s the one game that you want to perform properly is this one and that’s the worst we’ve played in a long time and everyone was annoyed, it’s hard to put your finger on.”