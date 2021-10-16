Salford City 1-0 Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news and previews and match updates from the Peninsula Stadium
Hartlepool United are back on the road in League Two as they visit Salford City this afternoon (3pm kick-off).
Pools currently sit eighth in the League Two table after 11 games, five points ahead of Salford in 17th.
While Dave Challinor’s side boast the best home record in the division, they also have the worst away record having picked up just one point from a possible 15.
The side will be hoping today’s trip to the Peninsula Stadium will finally be the day Pools pick up their first away win this season.
Over 1,000 Hartlepool fans are expected to make the journey in the hope of watching their side win an away league match in person for the first time since March 2020.
But Pools do have some fitness concerns with last Saturday’s match winner Luke Molyneux a doubt and Jordan Cook ruled out for up to six weeks. But Gavan Holohan and Eddy Jones are now back in contention.
LIVE: Salford City 1 (Elliott 3’) Hartlepool United 0
Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 16:44
- Pools XI: Killip; Francis-Angol (Shelton 34), Byrne, Odusina; Ferguson, Sterry, Featherstone, Ogle; Daly, Grey (Holohan 59), Goodwin (Fondop 46)
- Pools subs: Mitchell, Shelton, Cullen, Jones, Hendrie, Fondop, Holohan
- Pools bookings: Featherstone (47), Sterry (81)
- Salford XI: Ripley; Touray, Lowe, Eastham, Lund, Elliott, Hunter, Turnbull, McAleny (Wright 73), Shephard (Willock 65), Thomas-Asante
- Salford subs: Jeacock, Ndaba, Willock, Oteh, Smith, N’Mai
- Salford bookings: Elliott (44), Turnbull (72)
- Referee: Peter Wright
- Attendance:
81: Sterry is booked for an off the ball incident after clearing it forward
79: Fondop heads just wide
74: Asante heads just wide from a corner
72: Holohan wins a free-kick as Turnbull is booked
59: Final change for Pools as Holohan comes on for Joe Grey
57: Decent move from Pools but Fondop can’t get a decent shot away
The Pools striker collects Featherstone’s pass but scuffs his shot wide of the left post.
54: BIG CHANCE, BIG SAVE!
Ben Killip does well to save Conor McAleny’s close range effort with his right leg.