Salford's promotion warning to Leyton Orient, Wrexham handed blow but Hartlepool boosted: National League weekend round-up

It was an action-packed Good Friday in the National League - with plenty of drama to be found at both ends of the table.

While Hartlepool were mounting a comeback to beat Halifax, their rivals throughout the National League were playing out some important fixtures. We've rounded up the key action at both ends of the table - scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled during a vital round of fixtures:

The O's remain in pole position for promotion from the National League after a comfortable 2-0 win over Harrogate Town - in front of a bumper crowd of over 6,000.

The Class of 92-backed side remain just two points behind Orient after a 3-2 win at Boreham Wood. But they left it late, Matt Green scoring in the 88th minute to wrap up victory.

Green was a second half substitute for the Ammies, and manager Graham Alexander said he believed such depth could aid his side in the promotion run-in.

Solihull Moors continue to put the pressure on the top two, with their 2-0 win at Bromley leaving them just a point behind Salford. A sterling job done by Tim Flowers in the Midlands.

Solihull's impressive form is bad news for Wrexham though, as they look set to miss out on a top three finish and an advantage in the play-offs. The Dragons did beat Sutton on Good Friday, though.

The Heed may be facing some off-field issues, but they continue to impress on it - a 1-0 win over a resurgent Chesterfield side keeping their play-off hopes alive with two games remaining.

Craig Hignett's side racked-up their first win in four outings after coming from behind to beat Halifax - with goals from Luke James and Luke Molyneux proving enough.

It's always the way, isn't it? There were very few surprised when ex-Poolie Devante Rodney opened the scoring for the Shaymen. Thankfully, his goal had no bearing on the final result.