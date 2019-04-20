Salford's promotion warning to Leyton Orient, Wrexham handed blow but Hartlepool boosted: National League weekend round-up
It was an action-packed Good Friday in the National League - with plenty of drama to be found at both ends of the table.
While Hartlepool were mounting a comeback to beat Halifax, their rivals throughout the National League were playing out some important fixtures. We've rounded up the key action at both ends of the table - scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled during a vital round of fixtures: