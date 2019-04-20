Salford's promotion warning to Leyton Orient, Wrexham handed blow but Hartlepool boosted: National League weekend round-up

Hartlepool United enjoyed success on a big day in the National League
Hartlepool United enjoyed success on a big day in the National League

It was an action-packed Good Friday in the National League - with plenty of drama to be found at both ends of the table.

While Hartlepool were mounting a comeback to beat Halifax, their rivals throughout the National League were playing out some important fixtures. We've rounded up the key action at both ends of the table - scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled during a vital round of fixtures:

The O's remain in pole position for promotion from the National League after a comfortable 2-0 win over Harrogate Town - in front of a bumper crowd of over 6,000.

The Class of 92-backed side remain just two points behind Orient after a 3-2 win at Boreham Wood. But they left it late, Matt Green scoring in the 88th minute to wrap up victory.

Green was a second half substitute for the Ammies, and manager Graham Alexander said he believed such depth could aid his side in the promotion run-in.

Solihull Moors continue to put the pressure on the top two, with their 2-0 win at Bromley leaving them just a point behind Salford. A sterling job done by Tim Flowers in the Midlands.

Solihull's impressive form is bad news for Wrexham though, as they look set to miss out on a top three finish and an advantage in the play-offs. The Dragons did beat Sutton on Good Friday, though.

The Heed may be facing some off-field issues, but they continue to impress on it - a 1-0 win over a resurgent Chesterfield side keeping their play-off hopes alive with two games remaining.

Craig Hignett's side racked-up their first win in four outings after coming from behind to beat Halifax - with goals from Luke James and Luke Molyneux proving enough.

It's always the way, isn't it? There were very few surprised when ex-Poolie Devante Rodney opened the scoring for the Shaymen. Thankfully, his goal had no bearing on the final result.

Lee Bradbury's side are already relegated, and saw more misery piled on them as they surrendered a 3-0 lead as they drew 3-3 with play-off chasers Ebbsfleet.

