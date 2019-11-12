Scout report: Yeovil Town's key strengths, ones to watch and tactics ahead of Hartlepool United clash

YEOVIL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Darren Sarll, Manager of Yeovil Town during the Vanarama National League match between Yeovil Town and Eastleigh FC at Huish Park on August 06, 2019 in Yeovil, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

This evening’s game gives Pools fans a glimpse at their new boss but what can they expect from their opponents?

What system do Yeovil play, who are the key men for Yeovil, and what form are The Glovers in?

We take a closer look in our detailed scout report:

What system will Yeovil play?

Yeovil predominantly play in a 4-4-2 formation and have relied on the goals of Rhys Murphy this season.Murphy’s nine goals have been emphasised by the meanness of the Town defence that has conceded just twenty-one goals this season, only Solihull Moors and Notts County have conceded less in the National League.

However, Yeovil have only kept five clean-sheets in the league so far, meaning if Pools can keep it tight defensively, they may get the chance to nick a result.

Who are Yeovil’s key players?

As mentioned, Rhys Murphy has been the main man in front of goal this season and it was Murphy who scored the 91st-minute equaliser that looked to have snatched Town a point when the sides met in October.

Carl Dickinson provides great experience in defence and this season is the first time the defender has played outside the Football League in his 15-year career.

At the other end of his career, Matt Worthington is providing the spark in the Yeovil midfield with the former Bournemouth midfielder aiming to recapture the form that saw him play Premier League football aged just 18 in 2017.

Do Yeovil have any injury worries?

Top-scorer Rhys Murphy was a slight doubt ahead of Saturday’s game, however, with the extra three days because of the postponement, it is likely he will feature tonight at Huish Park.

In recent games, Yeovil have had their starting 11 rotated in order to keep players fresh but with a ten-day gap since their last fixture, it is expected that Town will have their strongest eleven available.

Who is Yeovil’s manager and what can we expect from them?

Darren Sarll has had varied coaching roles throughout his career with his most recent job coming as Head of Academy at Premier League side Watford.

Previous to this, Sarll was permanent manager of Stevenage from March 2016 to February 2018.

Yeovil currently sit in second place in the National League, thanks to some great from in September where they won six games in a row, earning Sarll the Manager of the Month award.

What form have Yeovil been in?

The Glovers have been in mixed form recently, picking up just two wins in their last five league games, losing twice in the process.

One of these defeats came at the hands of Hartlepool in that dramatic 2-1 victory at the beginning of October, ending Yeovil’s seven-match winning streak.

Last time out, Yeovil conceded a 90th-minute equaliser against Boreham Wood and missed the chance to replace Bromley at the top of the National League.