From Dwight Gayle to Ryan Kent: 10 big Championship deals that could happen on deadline day

10 of the biggest Championship deals that could happen on deadline day

With many second-tier clubs still hunting to improve their squad, we have already witnessed some extraordinary deals to occur on deadline day. Could today throw up something similar? Here, we take a look at 10 of the biggest Championship deals that could happen:

Brentford have the cash to splash, so Taylor might not be the only striker they target. The Bees had a 2m offer for the 29-year-old rejected, though it would be no surprise to see them return with a fresh bid.

Vydra, a player who caught the eye during his previous Championship days, handed in a transfer request at Burnley earlier in the week. He is pushing for a move, and there is no doubt he will attract interest.

There are no prominent clubs in for Butland, who is desperate to return to the Premier League. The England international will be hoping his agent can pull something out the bag on deadline day.

Heneghan, on loan at Blackpool last season, returned to the Blades in pre-season only to be immediately transfer listed. If Hull City don't act quick, then someone else could

The SPFL outfit have already rejected approaches from Nottingham Forest and QPR for the wantaway defender. He has travelled to Croatia ahead of the Dons Europa League clash, but dont let that deter you

Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Burnley have been linked, though Leeds do retain confidence of keeping him. But with the Whites selling some of their key stars this summer, could there be one final twist?

A move every Wednesday fan is praying will happen after becoming a fans favourite during his loan spell last season. Reports say a return for Hector is progressing, though it could drift into the final day.

One of the, if not, the Championships deadliest finisher. Steve Bruce wants to keep him but Gayle is reportedly unhappy at Newcastle after being stripped of the number 9 shirt. West Brom and Leeds have been linked.

While Sheffield Wednesday are thought to be leading the race, a clutch of clubs are vying to take the 24-year-old back to the Championship, having spent the second half of last season at West Brom.