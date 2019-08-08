From Dwight Gayle to Ryan Kent: 10 big Championship deals that could happen on deadline day
Championship clubs have until 5pm today to complete their transfer business ahead of their respective seasons.
By Jordan Cronin
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 08:35
With many second-tier clubs still hunting to improve their squad, we have already witnessed some extraordinary deals to occur on deadline day. Could today throw up something similar? Here, we take a look at 10 of the biggest Championship deals that could happen: