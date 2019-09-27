Sheffield Wednesday to be backed by bumper away crowd at Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday have sold their full allocation of tickets for Saturday’s trip to Middlesbrough.
The Owls received an initial allocation of 2,089 tickets for the game at the Riverside, before they were handed an extra batch of 768 seats.
And the club have announced that away tickets have now sold out and there will be no tickets available on the day.
It will be the largest away following at the Riverside since the 1-1 draw with Leeds in February.
There will be plenty of interest in the game too, after Wednesday appointed former Boro boss Garry Monk earlier this month.
Since taking charge of the Owls, Monk has taken four points from his first two league games, but saw his side knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Everton on Tuesday night.
Boro will be hoping to bounce back following last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Cardiff City.