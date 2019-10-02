It’s fair to say it hasn’t been the greatest start, with the Teessiders sitting 19th in the table with just two wins so far while performances have been mixed. Our Boro writer Joe Nicholson has ranked each league game in order based on how the side have played. – scroll down and flick through our gallery to see if you agree:
1. Sheffield Wednesday : L 4-1 (10th)
Boro's heaviest defeat of the season so far. In a first-half horror show, the Teessiders fell 2-0 down after just seven minutes and conceded two more goals before half-time. Woodgate called the performance 'unacceptable'.
2. Blackburn Rovers : L 1-0 (9th)
Boro went down tamely at Ewood Park after conceding a first-half penalty which former striker Danny Graham converted. The visitors did hit the post late on but rarely looked like getting back into the game prior to Marcus Browne's effort.
3. Cardiff City: L 1-0 (8th)
After falling 1-0 behind to an Ashley Fletcher own goal just two minutes in, Boro failed to register a single shot on target at the Cardiff City Stadium. The hosts didn't have many chances either but almost doubled their lead when forward Omar Bogle hit the bar.
4. Millwall: D 1-1 (7th)
Boro were fortunate to stay on level terms in the early exchanges at the Riverside but grew into the match as it wore on. A neat finish from Paddy McNair opened the scoring midway through the second half, yet the visitors equalised from a corner six minutes later.
