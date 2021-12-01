Sheffield Wednesday v Hartlepool United LIVE: Papa John's Trophy team news and updates
Hartlepool United travel to Hillsborough to take on Sheffield Wednesday this evening.
Pools booked their place in the second round of the Papa John’s Trophy after securing a win over Everton U21’s in their final group game.
But caretaker boss Antony Sweeney is expecting a difficult challenge from the League One Owls who topped their group with three wins out of three.
“They’re a good side, whether they’ll make changes or not no one wants to go there and be on the end of a heavy defeat because if you don’t perform that can happen,” Sweeney told The Mail.
“We’ve played three games in the competition and put a lot of effort into them to get the opportunity to go to Sheff Wed, so it’s not a case of now fearing that or tossing that game aside because our priorities are the league.”
Pools arrive in South Yorkshire on the back of their fifth straight defeat in League Two at Port Vale on Saturday and will take on a Sheff Wed side who are hoping to challenge for the Papa John’s Trophy crown come the end of the season as suggested by Sheffield Star reporter Alex Miller who told The Mail:
“Selection-wise they've shuffled their pack, but the teams [Darren] Moore has put out have been strong. Both staff and players have made it clear from the outset that it's a competition they want to do well in.
“Some of the so-called 'big clubs' in League One have done well in the 'Pizza Cup' in recent seasons and there's a feeling Wednesday fancy a slice of that action.
“There was a sense of annoyance towards the competition from some sections of the fanbase early doors but that mood will fall away further if they are to get another step closer to Wembley."
Should Pools prevail at Hillsborough this evening the club will bank £20,000 and a passage into round three of the competition.
Pools have already amassed a total of £40,000 from this years competition for participating and for their group stage results against Carlisle United, Morecambe and Everton U21’s.
Stay tuned here at the Hartlepool Mail for team news and updates throughout tonight’s clash between Hartlepool and Sheffield Wednesday in the Papa John’s Trophy from Hillsborough.
- Hartlepool United XI: Mitchell, Sterry, Hendrie, Odusina, Francis-Angol, Jones, Smith, Crawford, Shelton, Grey Goodwin
- Subs: Killip, Byrne, Ogle, Ferguson, Holohan, Olomola, Fondop
- Graeme Lee appointed new manager of Hartlepool United
- Michael Nelson joins Lee as assistant manager
- Antony Sweeney to take Papa John’s Trophy second round tie against Sheffield Wednesday
Warm-ups done
Warm-ups are done for Pools players who head back down the tunnel.
10 minutes until kick-off here at Hillsborough.
Owls line-up
Here is how Pools line-up
𝙎𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙮 𝙩𝙤 𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝙠𝙚𝙮
“Tony Sweeney has done an absolutely amazing job, he’s been fantastic since taking over in the interim and I’ve had many conversations with him on what his belief with the squad is,” said Lee.
“He’ll still be in that role. He’s key for us. He’ll give us every bit of information we need and he’ll still be first team coach and still be out on the grass with us.
“Long term he’ll be involved with the academy which we’re looking to bring back and will be massive for the club, but short term he’s going to be in the same role.”
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙣𝙚𝙬 𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙖𝙜𝙚𝙧...
Hartlepool United have appointed Graeme Lee as their new manager.
Four weeks on from the departure of Dave Challinor and Pools have finally gotten their man as former defender Lee has been announced by the club.
Lee will be joined by another ex-Pools player in the dugout as Michael Nelson joins as his assistant.
And Pools made it a triple signing with former Middlesbrough man Lee Turnbull arriving in a consulting capacity to lead the club’s scouting and recruitment process.
Lee spent eight years at the Suit Direct Stadium from 1995-2003 making well over 200 appearances before spells with Sheffield Wednesday, Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City.
Lee, 43, has more recently been with Middlesbrough as the club’s lead U23’s coach but now moves to Hartlepool for his first role in management.
It’s been a difficult month since Challinor left for Stockport County as Pools placed Antony Sweeney in caretaker charge in order to buy the club time get the right candidate.
Pools have slipped into the bottom half of the table in that time but chairman Raj Singh has insisted it was always the club’s desire to appoint a new coaching team at the Suit Direct Stadium.
“It was always the view that we wanted to appoint a Manager and coaching team that was modern in their approach, with the capability to build on foundations that have been put in place over recent years,” he told the club website.
“Graeme joins us from Middlesbrough where has amassed a wealth of experience over a 10 year period and alongside Michael Nelson we believe we have two very forward thinking coaches that are also strong and capable characters to lead the players and club forward.
“Graeme and Michael also know this level of football remarkably well having captained various sides in the Football league, they are natural leaders and both have a deep connection with our club having played nearly 500 games for Hartlepool United between them.”
“I have great confidence that their commitment and work ethic will be second to none and I felt it was critical that we have people in the building who want to go the journey with us, to really unlock this club’s full potential.”
Interim boss Sweeney will remain in charge for tonight’s EFL Trophy tie at Sheffield Wednesday.
𝙎𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙮 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙚𝙨
“It might not be my decision [to pick the team]. But I would imagine there will be changes,” Sweeney told The Mail.
“We can’t flog players to death. This has been a tough schedule, not just physically but psychologically, and when things aren’t going your way that can drain energy levels as well.
“We’ll pick a side that we believe can match and compete and win the game but also that can physically do what we require.
“There’ll be opportunities for players. I keep saying we can’t rely on 11 players to get us where we need to be. It’s a squad game. If you get an opportunity you’ve got to take that.”
Hello and welcome to tonight’s live blog from Hillsborough where Hartlepool United will face Sheffield Wednesday in round two of the Papa John’s Trophy.
Pools slipped to their fifth straight defeat in League Two on Saturday but will be hoping to continue their good form in this competition.
Stick around for all the latest team news and updates from South Yorkshire.