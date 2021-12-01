Hartlepool United take on Sheffield Wednesday in the second round of the Papa John's Trophy (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Pools booked their place in the second round of the Papa John’s Trophy after securing a win over Everton U21’s in their final group game.

But caretaker boss Antony Sweeney is expecting a difficult challenge from the League One Owls who topped their group with three wins out of three.

“They’re a good side, whether they’ll make changes or not no one wants to go there and be on the end of a heavy defeat because if you don’t perform that can happen,” Sweeney told The Mail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve played three games in the competition and put a lot of effort into them to get the opportunity to go to Sheff Wed, so it’s not a case of now fearing that or tossing that game aside because our priorities are the league.”

Pools arrive in South Yorkshire on the back of their fifth straight defeat in League Two at Port Vale on Saturday and will take on a Sheff Wed side who are hoping to challenge for the Papa John’s Trophy crown come the end of the season as suggested by Sheffield Star reporter Alex Miller who told The Mail:

“Selection-wise they've shuffled their pack, but the teams [Darren] Moore has put out have been strong. Both staff and players have made it clear from the outset that it's a competition they want to do well in.

“Some of the so-called 'big clubs' in League One have done well in the 'Pizza Cup' in recent seasons and there's a feeling Wednesday fancy a slice of that action.

“There was a sense of annoyance towards the competition from some sections of the fanbase early doors but that mood will fall away further if they are to get another step closer to Wembley."

Should Pools prevail at Hillsborough this evening the club will bank £20,000 and a passage into round three of the competition.

Pools have already amassed a total of £40,000 from this years competition for participating and for their group stage results against Carlisle United, Morecambe and Everton U21’s.

Stay tuned here at the Hartlepool Mail for team news and updates throughout tonight’s clash between Hartlepool and Sheffield Wednesday in the Papa John’s Trophy from Hillsborough.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.