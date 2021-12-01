Sheffield Wednesday v Hartlepool United RECAP: Papa John's Trophy team news and updates
Hartlepool United travel to Hillsborough to take on Sheffield Wednesday this evening.
Pools booked their place in the second round of the Papa John’s Trophy after securing a win over Everton U21’s in their final group game.
But caretaker boss Antony Sweeney is expecting a difficult challenge from the League One Owls who topped their group with three wins out of three.
“They’re a good side, whether they’ll make changes or not no one wants to go there and be on the end of a heavy defeat because if you don’t perform that can happen,” Sweeney told The Mail.
“We’ve played three games in the competition and put a lot of effort into them to get the opportunity to go to Sheff Wed, so it’s not a case of now fearing that or tossing that game aside because our priorities are the league.”
Pools arrive in South Yorkshire on the back of their fifth straight defeat in League Two at Port Vale on Saturday and will take on a Sheff Wed side who are hoping to challenge for the Papa John’s Trophy crown come the end of the season as suggested by Sheffield Star reporter Alex Miller who told The Mail:
“Selection-wise they've shuffled their pack, but the teams [Darren] Moore has put out have been strong. Both staff and players have made it clear from the outset that it's a competition they want to do well in.
“Some of the so-called 'big clubs' in League One have done well in the 'Pizza Cup' in recent seasons and there's a feeling Wednesday fancy a slice of that action.
“There was a sense of annoyance towards the competition from some sections of the fanbase early doors but that mood will fall away further if they are to get another step closer to Wembley."
Should Pools prevail at Hillsborough this evening the club will bank £20,000 and a passage into round three of the competition.
Pools have already amassed a total of £40,000 from this years competition for participating and for their group stage results against Carlisle United, Morecambe and Everton U21’s.
Stay tuned here at the Hartlepool Mail for team news and updates throughout tonight’s clash between Hartlepool and Sheffield Wednesday in the Papa John’s Trophy from Hillsborough.
Sheffield Wednesday 0-3 Hartlepool United LIVE: Papa John’s Trophy updates from Hillsborough
Last updated: Wednesday, 01 December, 2021, 21:01
- Will Goodwin extends the lead for Pools
- Jaden Brown own goal doubles Pools’ lead
- Mark Shelton gives Pools the lead
- Hartlepool United XI: Mitchell, Sterry, Hendrie, Odusina, Francis-Angol, Jones, Smith, Crawford, Shelton, Grey Goodwin
- Subs: Killip, Byrne, Ogle, Ferguson, Holohan, Olomola, Fondop
- Graeme Lee appointed new manager of Hartlepool United
- Michael Nelson joins Lee as assistant manager
- Antony Sweeney to take Papa John’s Trophy second round tie against Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday 0 Hartlepool United 3
Hartlepool United moved into the third round of the Papa John’s Trophy with a remarkable win over League One Sheffield Wednesday.
Mark Shelton nodded Pools in front inside 11 minutes converting from Eddy Jones’ delivery before a comical own goal from Owls fullback Jaden Brown doubled their lead three minutes later.
And Pools capped the night with a third midway through the second half when Will Goodwin converted from inside the six yard box.
Wednesday had the majority of possession in the second half but created very little to trouble Pools.
Pools took the lead when they were able to recycle a corner to Jones who picked out Shelton at the back post with an excellent cross from the left.
Shelton’s header bounced into the ground and into the roof of the net.
And it got better for Pools three minutes later when some high press forced Owls defender Brown to search for his goalkeeper but his backpass went beyond Joe Wildsmith and trickled into the net.
Martin Smith came close to extending the lead when he volleyed narrowly wide as Pools led at the break.
And they were able to weather the second half storm from Wednesday before Goodwin latched onto Shelton’s header from Jones’ corner to power home from close range and seal a comfortable night in South Yorkshire for Sweeney’s men.
FULL TIME
Pools seal an excellent win on the road against League One opposition
Crawford fires wide
5,109 in attendance at Hillsborough
four minutes to be added
Excellent run from Fondop who beats three Wednesday players before being brought down
Yellow cards for Fondop and Paterson after the pair end up in a wrestling match with one another on the touchline. Bizarre. Fondop has been on the field a matter of seconds
Pools’ third goal scorer Goodwin replaced by Fondop with Francis-Angol replaced by Byrne
85-CHANCE
Windass blazes over from inside six yards after Hendrie tripped over himself trying to clear. Big chance for the home side
Shelton chests around Bannan to force a three on three but his pass is too short for Olomola
Sterry gallops forward down the right but his cross is cleared. Good play from Crawford to win it back initially