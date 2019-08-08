10 Championship deals that could happen on deadline day

From Michael Hector to Jacob Murphy: 10 Championship deals that could happen on deadline day

Championship clubs have until 5pm today to complete their transfer business ahead of their respective seasons.

By Jordan Cronin
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 09:46

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Lee Bullen admitted over the weekend he wanted to see the Owls squad strengthen – like many of their second-tier rivals. We have already witnessed some extraordinary deals to occur on deadline day in the past, so could today throw up something similar? Here, we take a look at 10 of the biggest Championship deals that could happen:

1. Lyle Taylor (Charlton Athletic to Brentford)

Brentford have the cash to splash, so Taylor might not be the only striker they target. The Bees had a £2m offer for the 29-year-old rejected, though it would be no surprise to see them return with a fresh bid.

2. Matej Vydra (Burnley to Various)

Vydra, a player who caught the eye during his previous Championship days, handed in a transfer request at Burnley earlier in the week. He is pushing for a move, and there is no doubt he will attract interest.

3. Jack Butland (Stoke City to Various)

There are no prominent clubs in for Butland, who is desperate to return to the Premier League. The England international will be hoping his agent can pull something out the bag on deadline day.

4. Ben Heneghan (Sheffield United to Hull City)

Heneghan, on loan at Blackpool last season, returned to the Blades in pre-season only to be immediately transfer listed. If Hull City don’t act quick, then someone else could…

