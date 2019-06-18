This is how the final Championship table would have looked if ONLY English goals had been counted

English football has benefited massively from the influence of foreign football over the past thirty years or so, with expert tacticians, dazzling goalscorers and powerhouse defenders from Europe and beyond enriching the beautiful game on our shores.

By Richie Boon
Tuesday, 18 June, 2019, 11:15
Championship

Well, imagine for one moment that, in a twist like something out of 'Avengers: Infinity War', non-English goals just disappeared. Here's how the Championship would have ended up, ranked from bottom to top...

What a shocker to open with! Yes, fabulous Fin Teemu Pukki's 28 goals were crucial for Norwich last season, and with only English goals counting, they'd have won just three games
No change here for Bolton, who just couldn't seem to score goals last season.
No Neal Maupay, no party, it seems! Take the Frenchman's 22 goals away and they'd be relegated.
The Owls hang on by the skin of their teeth here, who relied heavily on Scotsman Steven Fletcher and Portguese ace Joao.
Bereft of Alan Browne et al's goals, Preston would won just nine matches as oppose to the 16 victories they actually achieved.
Well now, it looks like Rotherham would have actually been better off in this scenario. All of the club's top three league goalscorers were English.
Yakou Meite and Jon Bodvarsson were the main men for the Royals, netting 19 league goals between: vital to their survival!
An underwhelming season for the Potters would have been even worse without foreign goals. Benik Afobe and Joe Allan were their top scorers.
The Whites would have gone from a play-off spot to mid-table mediocrity if only English goals counted. Pablo Hernandez and Mateusz Klich's goals were simply crucial.
An improvement for the Hoops here, who relied heavily on Englishman Luke Freeman's goals.
Bereft of Scotsman Oli Mcburnie's mighty haul of goals, the Welsh side would have swan dived down the table.
What a turnaround! Bottom of the table Ipswich would have rocketed their way up into 13th place, thanks largely their main man Freddie Sears

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A lovely stat here without non-English goals, Forest would have laboured to 24 draws last season. Brutal!
Britt Assombalonga was a match-winning hero for Boro on a number of occasions last season, and the Teessiders would have greatly missed is contributions.
Wipe out Famara Diedhiou and Andy Weimann glut of goals and the Robins would be taking a tumble too.
Ooft, now that is a mighty climb! English lads Lee Gregory, Jake Cooper, and Jed Wallace were the Lions' three top scorers, which really shows here.
Frank Lampard's Rams miss out on promotion! Yes, Mason Mount and co. got some goals, but Welshman Harry Wilson's match-winning efforts were simply vital.
The Latics are big climbers with non-English goals wiped out from their opponents, and with just seven of their own goals coming from foreign players.
A little blip from the Villains, who are saved by Tammy Abraham's 25 goal haul.
Jarod Bowen and Frazier Campbell were huge players for Hull last season, which is aptly demonstrated in this scenario.
Another surge, and this time from Blackburn, who launch their way up eleven places.
The biggest climbers of all, the Blues barrel their way right up the table thanks largely to the efforts of Che Adams and Lukas Jutkiewicz, who scored a whopping 36 goals between them.
Chris Wilder loves a homegrown player, I think it's fair to say, and the Blades stay exactly where they are in this scenario.
Dwight Gayle. Jay Rodriguez. Nuff said. The Baggies take the Championship title! Now, back to reality...