Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate.

An own goal from Ashley Fletcher after just three minutes proved to be the difference between the two sides as the Teessiders failed to register a single shot on target all afternoon.

Here’s how some Boro fans reacted on social media after the match:

@Matt_Rowney: I've been able to take some positives away from pretty much all of our games under Woodgate, but today, there wasn’t one, shocking performance

@Smithy_MFC84: Extremely flat second half, didn’t really build on any of the flashes of promise from the first, made all the more disappointing given how ordinary Cardiff were.

@M2theD2theUTB: We had 88mins to get something out of that. Can’t recall a shot on target very, very poor.

@MartinMcC86: Result doesn't bother me, Cardiff away has never been a happy hunting ground... Add to that the fact I don't think I've ever seen us beat Warnock. Performance was poor though, and we're still not creating enough, thought the same even after the games we've won

@Brunners_: Devoid of ideas second half. Couldn't make a 5 yard pass to save our lives. Put this one behind us ASAP and move on, we can be better and we need to be better. Even with Wing being below his best I don't seen how Saville starts over him ever again, maybe Tav can try.

@RobSc0tt: Disappointing given how ordinary Cardiff were. First defeat in five though, with back to back home games up next. Let's not blow it out of proportion.

@justcalledtosay: A truly awful performance. I have no idea what our plan was going forward. We didn’t keep the ball. We didn’t really play direct. We didn’t press. We didn’t commit men forward. We didn’t utilise wing backs. Unsurprisingly, we didn’t win.

@kirton_lewis: Got to start scoring soon, I don't care if its a transition season, professional footballers should be doing better, simple as that