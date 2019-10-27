Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate has now watched his side go seven games without a win.

Here’s how some Boro fans reacted to the result on social media.

@jimmylees: Spoke to two Fulham fans on the train. Their words. Not seen many worse championship teams than Boro. Even Luton scored two at their place, we couldn’t score two at home against ten men.

@chrisirwin5: How frustrating was it watching the ball go side to side between the centre backs allowing their whole team switch over in time to cover any gaps. Woeful

@sinky72: No expectations for top 6 maybe but I do expect not to be fighting relegation. Winning 2 games all season is just not good enough. Playing 70 minutes with an extra man and not testing the keeping until 90th minute is again not good enough.

@lewisyates20: Absolutely embarrassing performance @Boro .. at home to 10 men we manage 1 shot on target and that was in the 92nd minute !!!

@Matt_Rowney: Gibson is at fault for the shocking recruitment, with a squad which isnt good enough with overpaid and overhyped big names, and kids. Woodgate is at fault for the lack of improvement with the coaching. The players are at fault for the mistakes. It's not down to 1 person.

@Parmoman: We are awful, we look like we don't have a clue, constant sideways passing, pedestrian going forward, I've defended him in the past but Britt needs to be dropped, give Walker a chance This is no good for my blood pressure

@BenRCG: Amazes me that many fans think the manager is the main issue with our club. I didn’t like Pulis for various reasons, although he done okay results wise. Our problems aren’t an over night fix. They start from the very top. It’s just lazy to use Woodgate as a scapegoat. Ridiculous

@DanJGrey: One of my main concerns is that the players we've signed under Woodgate, who therefore should fit the system, are either on the bench or not in the 18. They've also made no impact. I don't have faith that future transfer windows will be any better.

@RobSc0tt: We're clueless in the final third, but I can't really think of what more Woodgate can do on that front. Our forwards just aren't very good.