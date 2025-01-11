Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence revealed in midweek that Pools are no closer to agreeing new deals with Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey.

Understandably, supporters have been put on edge by the prospect of losing two of their prize assets, but there's no need to panic just yet.

The goals and performances of Dieseruvwe and Grey have been two of the brightest spots from an indifferent 18 months.

When Dieseruvwe signed for Pools in the summer of 2023, he was fresh from scoring a career-best 14 goals at National League rivals Halifax.

Between them, Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey have scored 17 goals this season but both are still to sign new contracts to keep them at the Prestige Group Stadium. Pictures by Frank Reid.

While he'd helped both Salford and Grimsby win promotions to League Two, his goalscoring record was unspectacular and he'd spent large parts of his career being used as an impact substitute; indeed, 24 of his 29 appearances at Chesterfield came from the bench, while 43 of his 72 outings at Salford were as a substitute.

However, then-manager John Askey vowed that Dieseruvwe, who turns 30 next month, would be the main man in his side and the towering striker didn't take long before he started repaying his faith, scoring six goals in his first six games.

Although Askey was sacked in late December, Dieseruvwe continued to thrive under Sunderland legend and former England international Kevin Phillips, scoring a brace on the final day of the campaign to take his total to an impressive 25 goals for the season.

His 23 National League strikes made him one of the division's most prolific frontmen and earned him an England C call-up, while his goals were crucial in ensuring Pools didn't get dragged into a relegation battle.

Dieseruvwe became just the fourth Pools player in the last 50 years to score 20 league goals in a single season, a clear sign of how valuable he had become to the club during his first 12 months at the Prestige Group Stadium.

For Joe Grey, too, the 2023/24 season was a breakthrough campaign.

The versatile attacker had long shown plenty of promise and had already produced a number of memorable moments, making 13 appearances as Pools won promotion under Dave Challinor and scoring in the FA Cup third round win over Blackpool in 2022.

However, despite his considerable potential, the 21-year-old had never looked a natural in front of goal until last season, when he found the net 13 times in the National League.

Supporters were bracing themselves for bids over the summer but Pools managed to keep hold of the prolific pair, who began the 2024/25 campaign under Darren Sarll.

While Grey made a decent start to life under the outspoken former Stevenage, Yeovil and Woking boss, scoring a late winner against Tamworth and bagging a brace at Woking, Dieseruvwe struggled and managed just two goals in his opening 12 games.

Neither looked especially well-suited to Sarll's direct way of playing, with Dieseruvwe cutting an isolated and frustrated figure up-front while Grey was often on the edge of games as Pools looked to get the ball forward as quickly as possible.

Even so, it came as a huge shock when Sarll left the pair out ahead of the trip to Forest Green Rovers and was even more of a surprise when he didn't restore them to the side when Pools hosted Sutton the following weekend despite drawing a blank for the fourth game running in Gloucestershire.

It wasn't until Pools were 2-0 down and fans were calling for Sall's head that he threw the duo on, with a remarkable hat-trick from Dieseruvwe and a determined display by Grey turning the game around and saving their under-pressure manager's job.

In the end, it was no more than a temporary reprieve and both players have started to rediscovered their best form under Lennie Lawrence, with Dieseruvwe scoring five goals in his last 12 league games and Grey bagging two headers in the win over Solihull Moors and notching a superb goal at Gateshead on Boxing Day.

Now, though, Pools look to be running the risk of losing two of their most reliable and consistent performers after Lawrence confirmed neither had agreed to sign a new contract as the clock starts ticking down on their current deals.

Yet this should not come as a major surprise nor, at this stage at least, should Pools fans be losing sleep over the prospect of two potentially significant departures.

It is common practice, especially for players who believe their stock to be on the rise, to take time to consider their options at this stage of the season.

Were an offer to come in for either Dieseruvwe or Grey from higher up the footballing pyramid, then Pools would need to decide whether to cash in this month or risk losing them for free in the summer.

However, for the moment that does not seem like an imminent prospect despite suggestions a handful of Football League clubs have shown at least something of an interest in the two forwards.

What's more, Pools have a lot of things that should work in their favour.

Both men are regulars at the Prestige Group Stadium - Grey, who has spent more than five years at the club, must feel at home at Pools while Dieseruvwe has been the undisputed main man for almost the first time in his career.

Things are starting to look up at Pools and the prospect of a play-off push as well as what looks to be a clear plan for future success could help convince the pair that remaining in the North East is the right thing to do.

Then, of course, there's the fans, who adore both Dieseruvwe and Grey and are among the most passionate in the country.

It's true that none of these things make either man certain to sign a new contract and the prospect of a tempting offer from the Football League remains a distinct possibility.

On the other hand, the fact that the current contract offers are still unsigned doesn't mean Dieseruvwe and Grey are heading for the exit door; just because they're thinking about their futures, doesn't mean they aren't thinking about Pools.

Lennie Lawrence's relaxed attitude to the situation seems to be for the best for the time being.

The club are relatively limited in what else they can do - unless, of course, they want to table a better offer - but Pools seem to be confident of keeping hold of their star men.

There's no guarantee Dieseruvwe or Grey will finish this season or begin the next one in Pools colours, but recent events suggest the club have made positive steps towards making that happen.

Supporters can still afford to remain hopeful that the two star strikers will commit their futures to Pools.