It's been an impressive start to life at Victoria Park for Cartwright, who saved John Akinde's second half penalty at the weekend to preserve a second successive clean sheet. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson was full of praise for goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright after he kept a second successive clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 win over Braintree Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's been an impressive start to life at Victoria Park for the 23-year-old, who joined on a season-long loan from Championship side Hull City on the eve of the new season. Following a long and drawn-out search for a number one goalkeeper that lasted almost the entire summer, Cartwright was thrown straight into the Pools side ahead of the season opener against Yeovil despite having only trained with new teammates twice. Yet if there were any new season nerves, Cartwright didn't show it as he produced a confident performance on his Pools debut, making a number of important saves in the second half and impressing with his command of his area. The young goalkeeper continued his positive start on Saturday, saving John Akinde's 70th minute penalty to preserve a second clean sheet in a row as Pools celebrated their first three points of the new season.

Having signed for Pools, Cartwright is looking to bounce back following a challenging year in which a serious injury caused him to miss all of the 2024/25 season. Following an impressive loan spell in the Football League with Grimsby in the 2023/24 campaign that saw Cartwright feature 32 times and win the club's player of the year award, the highly-rated goalkeeper had surely been hoping to kick on again last term. Yet a serious injury put paid to the England under-20 international's hopes of continuing his progression, with his last competitive appearance prior to his Pools debut coming on April 1, 2024. With his spell on the sidelines perhaps causing Football League clubs to take their eyes off Cartwright, Pools look to have pulled off a real coup after persuading him to drop down to the National League for the first time in his career. Fans will be hoping Cartwright can maintain his impressive form as Pools look to challenge for the play-offs this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's why we brought him to the football club, because we felt that he was going to contribute in many ways," Grayson told The Red Radio.

"His distribution's good, his shot-stopping was good today. When you're judged on clean sheets and penalty saves, then full credit to him. Let's just hope that he doesn't have to make too many penalty saves over the course of the season."