Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson says he will be full of respect for Braintree Town when the Iron become the first team to visit Victoria Park this season at the weekend.

Pools, who kicked off their new National League campaign with a solid albeit unspectacular stalemate at Yeovil last week, are gearing up for their first home game of the season this weekend. Pools are set to entertain a Braintree side who finished 17th last term, four points clear of the relegation zone, but will arrive in the North East as the division's early pace-setters following a statement win over Halifax, who finished in the play-offs last season, in the opening round of fixtures. Despite losing both Kyrell Lisbie, who scored 14 goals in 42 games last season, and Jermaine Francis, who joined Pools in July following a successful loan spell at Cressing Road, Steve Pitt's side made the perfect start to the new campaign thanks to a debut brace from Lewis Walker and a header from Colchester loanee Frankie Terry, who returned to Essex this summer having spent the first half of last season with the Iron.

"Look, to start in that manner is great for them," Grayson told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"We're respectful of the opposition, we've done a lot of work on them, we know their strengths and weaknesses. We'll obviously be trying to put into practice what we think is going to hurt them.

The Pools boss is full of respect for Saturday's visitors after Braintree made a flying start to their new National League campaign last week. Picture by Phil Mingo/PPAUK.

"It's been a great start for them and I'm sure they'll be aware of our strengths and weaknesses as well. Both teams will be looking forward to it."