Hartlepool United made it three wins and three clean sheets from three pre-season matches after beating Redcar Athletic 3-0 on Tuesday evening.

Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson was pleased with his side's performance in Tuesday evening's 3-0 win over Redcar Athletic, but the new boss has challenged his team to be more ruthless after Pools spurned a whole host of chances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was, ironically, a man-of-the-match performance from Redcar goalkeeper Josh Mazfari against his former side that kept the scoreline down to three. The highly rated 20-year-old kept 27 clean sheets in 42 games during an impressive loan spell with the Steelmen last season and had looked set to sign a new deal with Pools, only to leave the club in June after talks never materialised. Although Pools suggested they were in "ongoing contract negotiations" with the goalkeeper following the publication of their retained list at the end of May, Mazfari's dad, Steve, took to social media to refute the assertion, writing that "Josh has not had any contract discussions with anyone at the club and no offer has been made, either verbally or in writing". Tuesday evening's game was certainly a night to remember for the young goalkeeper, who produced a number of remarkable saves as Pools pressed forward, particularly in the second half.

For their part, there were plenty of positives in the Pools performance at a sodden Green Lane against a Redcar side who have gone from strength to strength in recent years and were crowned Northern League Division One champions last season. If the first couple of Pools pre-season performances have, albeit understandably, been a bit tepid and underwhelming, then Tuesday's display was much more like it. The likes of Jay Benn, Jamie Miley, Brad Walker and Danny Johnson all impressed, while a number of the trialists did their case for a contract no harm whatsoever, particularly former Middlesbrough forward Dan Nkrumah, who completed the scoring 10 minutes from time and was a constant menace in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools came into the game on a somewhat flat note following the departure of long-serving attacker Joe Grey, who left to sign for National League rivals York. There was some good news, however, with Pools securing the loan signing of versatile defender Cameron John, who made 34 appearances for the Minstermen last season and played the first half of Tuesday's game on the left of a back three. While there has been speculation that John's arrival was part of a swap deal that would somehow lessen the amount of compensation York would be required to pay for Grey, there appears to be no substance to the rumours. Grayson said afterwards that Pools had been in talks with John for a couple of weeks, while York only ignited their interest in Grey over the last few days and will now have to attend a tribunal which will decide how much the club owe Pools.

On the pitch, Pools were a class above their hosts at times and could well have won by more had it not been for Mazfari's heroics. The visitors went ahead after half an hour when Danny Johnson scored his first Pools goal, finishing with aplomb after good work from the lively Jay Benn. Pools doubled their lead a minute before the break when Jamie Miley scored a superb individual goal before Dan Nkrumah completed the scoring 10 minutes from time following a quickly taken corner.

That said, there were some decent signs from a depleted Steelmen, who were without their two first choice centre-halves but gave a decent account of themselves in testing conditions and circumstances. Indeed, the home side started well and engineered a couple of promising moments, with Bryan Taylor's deep cross threatening the back post before Curtis Round forced a save from trialist goalkeeper Adam Richardson, who looked more confident and assured than he had done during an uncertain display in Saturday's win over Whitby Town.

Pools were looking bright themselves and Johnson forced the first of a plethora of saves from Mazfari after seven minutes before testing the goalkeeper again three minutes later. While Oscar Fletcher, who spent time in the Pools academy and is the brother of Barrow midfielder Isaac, was impressing in the engine room for the hosts, the visitors were beginning to turn the screw and Adam Campbell tested Mazfari with a venomous effort after a quarter of an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campbell, who endured such a torrid first season at Pools but had one or two bright moments at Green Lane, tried his luck from range again after 18 minutes with an effort that had Mazfari scrambling, while at the other end a mix-up at the back went unpunished after Richardson made a mess of his attempted clearance.

The visitors broke the deadlock after half an hour when Danny Johnson, who signed for Pools earlier this month following a spell with League Two Walsall, produced an inch-perfect finish into the bottom corner after good work from Jay Benn, who impressed with his pace down the right flank and has been one of the standout performers of pre-season so far.

The hosts stuck to their task but Pools were continuing to apply pressure and Mazfari did well to deny Johnson a second in the 34th minute after an incisive pass from Jamie Miley before Ruben Bartlett-Antwi, who is on trial at Victoria Park following a prolific season with Leatherhead last term, fired wide from close range.

Redcar had a couple of chances before the break and Richardson produced a decent save to keep out Curtis Round but Pools made it 2-0 after 44 minutes thanks to a superb solo effort from Jamie Miley, who supporters have understandably pinned many of their hopes on ahead of the new season. The impressive young midfielder combined well with Brad Walker, who got through a valuable hour after missing Saturday's game with a minor injury, before gliding past several Redcar defenders and finding the bottom corner, albeit via a deflection, with a low strike from the edge of the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools, who made nine changes at the break, continued to press forwards at will and Mazfari made a strong save from Sam Folarin two minutes after the restart before Brad Walker sent an effort wide moments later. At the other end, Steelmen striker Adam Boyes went close with a glancing effort while Richardson made a couple of decent saves as Redcar looked for a route back into the game.

Pools passed up a whole host of opportunities in the final half an hour of the contest, with Charman blasting over after combining well with Nathan Sheron, Mazfari saving from Walker and Nkrumah before Charman, who found himself in a number of promising positions, spurned another chance after Folarin's pass.

The visitors put together a number of good moves and Charman was foiled again when Mazfari made another strong save after some fluent attacking play that involved Nathan Sheron and Sam Folarin.

Pools finally added a third 10 minutes from time when Dan Nkrumah, who was full of endeavour and determination, drove into the area after taking a short corner quickly and fired into the corner despite the best efforts of Mazfari, who got a hand to his effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charman went close again before suffering a blow to the head following a collision with Fletcher which Grayson said could require stitches while Brad Fewster fired wide for Redcar after a mistake from Pools trialist Jevon Mills.

After a decent showing from Pools, Grayson said he was pleased with his side's development and progression ahead of Sunday's first home game of the summer against a Rangers XI.

"The mentality is to win as many games as possible in pre-season, to keep clean sheets and to score plenty of goals," he said.

"We scored three tonight and, really, we should have scored another five or six. We had some good opportunities in the second half and we have to make sure that we're ruthless going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm pleased with things, it's been a decent start and let's hope we're still talking like this six weeks into the season. We know things are going to get tougher and we have to be prepared for that.

"We've got more minutes into a lot of the players' legs and there are some encouraging signs, we did some good things out there and created a lot of chances."